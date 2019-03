A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, snapping four straight sessions of gains, as recent global data and forecasts deepened concerns about the world economy.

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled 0.15 percent lower at 36,671.43, but posted a weekly gain of 1.7 percent.

The broader NSE Nifty lost 0.21 percent at 11,035.40, but added 1.6 percent for the week.

Both indexes posted their best weekly gain since November 30.