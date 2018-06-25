FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2018 / 6:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty fall on weak global cues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as increasing trade tensions between the United States and other major economies continued to dampen investor sentiment.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.55 percent lower at 10,762.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.61 percent lower at 35,470.35.

Financial and energy stocks were among the biggest drags on both the indexes, with the Nifty PSU Bank index and the Nifty Energy index closing down 2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

