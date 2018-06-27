Sensex, Nifty fall to three-week closing low

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday to a three-week closing low, as investors turned cautious a day before the expiry of derivatives contracts, while rising oil prices also dampened sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader Nifty closed 0.91 percent lower at 10,671.40, after shedding over 1 percent in afternoon trade.

The benchmark Sensex fell 0.77 percent to 35,217.11.

Energy stocks were among the biggest drags, with the Nifty Energy index closing 2.5 pct lower.