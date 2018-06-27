FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 6:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex, Nifty fall to three-week closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday to a three-week closing low, as investors turned cautious a day before the expiry of derivatives contracts, while rising oil prices also dampened sentiment.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader Nifty closed 0.91 percent lower at 10,671.40, after shedding over 1 percent in afternoon trade.

The benchmark Sensex fell 0.77 percent to 35,217.11.

Energy stocks were among the biggest drags, with the Nifty Energy index closing 2.5 pct lower.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

