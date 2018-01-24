FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 6:51 AM / a day ago

Sensex, Nifty hit record closes; IT, banking stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closes on Wednesday as gains in banking and IT stocks offset losses in the energy and materials sectors.

State-run lenders rose after a government spokesperson said on Twitter that India would soon unveil details of its bank recapitalisation plan.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.02 percent at 11,086 while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.06 percent higher at 36,161.64. Both indexes posted record closes for the sixth straight session.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

