(Reuters) - The NSE Nifty index ended marginally lower after volatile trading on Wednesday, while the BSE Sensex was nearly flat, as IT stocks and public sector lenders weighed on sentiment but auto stocks rose, boosted by strong monthly sales.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BSE Sensex closed up 0.05 percent at 35,176.42.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.20 percent lower at 10,718.05, with Vedanta Ltd and HCL Technologies among the top percentage losers.