Sensex, Nifty lower; investors book profit in large-caps

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday, mirroring weak global sentiment, as investors booked profits in market heavyweights, while auto stocks rose following robust monthly sales data.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Asian share markets were weighed down by fresh losses in China and crude was seen taking a spill after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Saudi Arabia had agreed to lift oil production by “maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels”.

“Profit-booking is seen in the large-cap space ...where there is little bit of correction,” said Siddharth Sedani, Vice President, Head Equity Advisory, Anand Rathi.

Developments on the global front are impacting cyclical sectors like metals, oil & gas, he added.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 0.80 percent at 10,628.60 as of 0548 GMT.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was 0.68 percent lower at 35,182.30.

Reliance Industries Ltd, ITC Ltd and Larsen & Toubro contributed the most to falls on the NSE index.

Metal stocks also dragged, with Hindalco Industries Ltd and Vedanta Limited among the top percentage losers, losing over 2 percent each.

Strong auto sales in June boosted the Nifty Auto index, which rose as much as 1.1 pct in its biggest monthly gain since June 6. Bajaj Auto Ltd was the top percentage gainer, up 2.8 percent.

Tata Steel Ltd gained as much as 3.3 percent to its highest since June 12 after it signed a final agreement with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp to establish a long-expected steel joint venture.

Shares of RITES Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd rose on debut, rising 13 percent and 2.8 percent respectively.