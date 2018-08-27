Sensex, Nifty mark record closing high

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed at record levels on Monday, with the NSE index breaching the 11,700 level for the first time, helped by positive global cues and gains in bank stocks.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Both the benchmark BSE Sensex and the broader NSE Nifty ended roughly 1.2 percent higher at all-time highs. The BSE index crossed the 38,700 level for the first time.

ICICI Bank, India’s third-largest lender by assets, rose 2.9 percent, while Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 1.68 percent.

The Nifty PSU bank index, which tracks India’s state-owned lenders, closed at 2.16 percent higher after hitting its highest level since Aug.21.