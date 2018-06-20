Sensex, Nifty rise, snap two days of losses

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday despite lingering trade tensions between the United States and China that roiled markets in previous sessions, with index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd and financial stocks leading the gainers.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.58 percent at 10,772.05, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.74 percent higher at 35,547.33.

HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rose for a second straight session, while shares of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries hit a record closing high.