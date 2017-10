Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, snapping a four-session gaining streak, dragged down by financials such as ICICI Bank Ltd amid a lack of fresh triggers after the central bank maintained rates as expected.

The Nifty closed down 0.26 percent at 9,888.70, while the benchmark Sensex 0.25 percent lower at 31,592.03.