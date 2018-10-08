FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex, Nifty snap three sessions of losses to close higher

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares snapped three sessions of losses and ended higher on Monday, after swinging between gains and losses through the day, as oil marketing companies continued to drive gains, while metal and some non-banking financial stocks dragged the investor sentiment.

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The government on Saturday assured investors that it would not go back to regulating fuel prices, soothing market frenzy after it announced a 2.50-rupee cut in gasoline and diesel rates on Thursday.

While the benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.28 percent at 34,474.38, the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.31 percent higher at 10,348.05.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
