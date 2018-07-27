Sensex, Nifty surge to record close as ITC, banks gain

(Reuters) - Indian shares jumped to record closing highs on Friday, driven by gains in heavyweight ITC Ltd on the back of strong quarterly results, while banks extended rally after lenders lined up to enrol for a scheme for faster bad-loan resolution.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.95 percent at 37,336.85 after hitting a record high for a fourth straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.99 percent higher at 11,278.35 after hitting an all-time high of 11,283.40.

For the week, the NSE index gained 2.44 percent, its biggest gain since the week ending March 17, 2017.

The Nifty Bank index climbed to its highest close at 27,634.40 while the public sector bank index gained 10.4 percent in the week.

Reliance Industries Ltd closed 1.73 percent higher while ICICI Bank ended 2.64 percent firmer ahead of quarterly results later in the day.