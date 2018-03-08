FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 8, 2018 / 5:34 AM / a day ago

Sensex posts first gain in 7 sessions; banks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, snapping a six-session losing streak, as lenders recovered while Asian peers found relief on hopes that U.S. plan to introduce protectionist tariffs could exclude certain key partner countries.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.87 percent higher at 10,242.65, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.96 percent up at 33,351.57.

Financial stocks accounted for over half of the gains on the indexes, with ICICI Bank Ltd closing up 3.9 percent and State Bank of India ending 4.1 percent higher.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.89 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.