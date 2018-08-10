FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Sensex retreats from record high on financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Friday, after touching record highs for four straight sessions, dragged down by financials such as State Bank of India and ICICI Bank Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Shares of State Bank of India fell 4.1 percent after the country’s biggest lender by assets reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.36 percent lower at 11,429.50, gaining 0.60 percent for the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.41 percent at 37,869.23, but posted a weekly rise of 0.83 percent.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

