June 29, 2018 / 7:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sensex rises over 1 percent; L&T, Reliance Industries jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian stocks rose more than 1 percent on Friday, recovering from two straight sessions of declines, led by gains in blue-chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty ended up 1.18 percent at 10,714.30, yet posted losses for a second straight month.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 1.1 percent higher at 35,423.48 and was up for a third straight month.

Both indexes, however, marked their first weekly loss in six as lingering concerns of U.S.-China trade war, a fall in rupee and a firm rise in oil prices hurt the market.

Reliance Industries and Larsen & Toubro advanced 2.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

