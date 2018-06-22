FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 6:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex rises, posting fifth straight winning week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, marking their fifth straight winning week, led by gains in financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.75 percent higher at 10,821.85, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.73 percent at 35,689.60.

For the week, the NSE index gained slightly, while the BSE index inched up 0.2 percent.

HDFC shares finished 2.7 percent higher in the session.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
