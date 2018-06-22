Sensex rises, posting fifth straight winning week

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Friday, marking their fifth straight winning week, led by gains in financials such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.75 percent higher at 10,821.85, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended up 0.73 percent at 35,689.60.

For the week, the NSE index gained slightly, while the BSE index inched up 0.2 percent.

HDFC shares finished 2.7 percent higher in the session.