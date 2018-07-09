FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 9, 2018 / 6:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sensex rises to five-month closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, with the benchmark BSE index posting a five-month closing high, driven by index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

A guard walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.74 percent higher at 10,852.90, while the BSE Sensex ended up 0.78 percent at 35,934.72. The NSE index posted a near four-week closing high.

Reliance Industries ended 2 percent higher, while Infosys finished up 1.1 percent.

Financials also gained, with the Nifty Private Bank Index rising 1 percent and the Nifty PSU Bank Index climbing 1.6 percent.

Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.