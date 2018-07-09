Sensex rises to five-month closing high

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, with the benchmark BSE index posting a five-month closing high, driven by index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd.
The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.74 percent higher at 10,852.90, while the BSE Sensex ended up 0.78 percent at 35,934.72. The NSE index posted a near four-week closing high.
Reliance Industries ended 2 percent higher, while Infosys finished up 1.1 percent.
Financials also gained, with the Nifty Private Bank Index rising 1 percent and the Nifty PSU Bank Index climbing 1.6 percent.
Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu