Sensex rises to five-month closing high

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, with the benchmark BSE index posting a five-month closing high, driven by index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd.

A guard walks past the NSE (National Stock Exchange) building in Mumbai, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The broader NSE Nifty closed 0.74 percent higher at 10,852.90, while the BSE Sensex ended up 0.78 percent at 35,934.72. The NSE index posted a near four-week closing high.

Reliance Industries ended 2 percent higher, while Infosys finished up 1.1 percent.

Financials also gained, with the Nifty Private Bank Index rising 1 percent and the Nifty PSU Bank Index climbing 1.6 percent.