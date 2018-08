(Reuters) - Indian shares rose to a record close on Wednesday, helped by energy stocks including Reliance Industries Ltd and financials.

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. Indian bonds, shares and the rupee gained on Friday after a key government report on the economy was seen as calling for fiscal prudence and stable inflation, while also acknowledging risks to the growth outlook. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.59 percent at 37,887.56, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.53 percent higher at 11,450.

The Nifty Energy index gained 1.74 percent, with Reliance Industries rising 2.8 percent to a record close.