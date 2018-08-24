Sensex snaps four sessions of gains; ICICI Bank top drag

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as investors took a breather following a record-setting spree.

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Financial and consumer stocks were among the top losers with ICICI Bank shedding 2.1 percent and Yes Bank down 3.7 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.22 percent to 38,251.80, but ended the week 0.8 percent higher.

The broader NSE Nifty declined 0.22 percent to 11,557.10, but posted a weekly gain of 0.75 percent.

Both indexes posted their fifth consecutive weekly gain.