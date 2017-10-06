FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2017 / 6:46 AM / in 12 days

Sensex up; Tata Steel gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - The NSE Nifty rose nearly 1 percent on Friday, its biggest daily gain in over seven weeks, with Tata Steel Ltd (TISC.NS) climbing on strong quarterly production numbers, as investors awaited the outcome of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.92 percent at 9,979.70, its biggest daily percentage gain since Aug. 16. It gained 1.95 percent this week, snapping a two-week losing streak to post its strongest weekly gain since July.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.7 percent higher at 31,814.22 in its biggest daily gain since Sept. 22 and posted a weekly gain of 1.7 percent.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

