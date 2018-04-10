FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 10, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian shares mark longest winning streak since January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, their longest winning streak since late January, buoyed by financials and metals, with sentiment boosted as tensions eased between the world’s two biggest economies.

A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars, easing concerns over an escalating U.S.-China trade row.

The Sensex ended 0.27 percent higher at 33,880.25, while the Nifty closed up 0.22 percent at 10,402.25.

Axis Bank Ltd was the top percentage gainer on both indexes, climbing over 5 percent, after the country’s third-biggest private-sector bank by assets said on Monday its long-time chief executive, Shikha Sharma, will step down by this year-end.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.