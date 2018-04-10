Indian shares mark longest winning streak since January

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, their longest winning streak since late January, buoyed by financials and metals, with sentiment boosted as tensions eased between the world’s two biggest economies.

A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo

Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars, easing concerns over an escalating U.S.-China trade row.

The Sensex ended 0.27 percent higher at 33,880.25, while the Nifty closed up 0.22 percent at 10,402.25.

Axis Bank Ltd was the top percentage gainer on both indexes, climbing over 5 percent, after the country’s third-biggest private-sector bank by assets said on Monday its long-time chief executive, Shikha Sharma, will step down by this year-end.