Sensex, Nifty end lower; IT firms drag

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Thursday, with IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd dragging the indexes, as investors awaited fresh triggers.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 0.2 percent to 11,724.75, while the benchmark BSE Sensex shed 0.13 percent at 38,981.43.

Shares of IT firms accounted for more than half of the losses on the NSE index. Infosys fell 2.7 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 2 percent.

ICICI Bank declined nearly 3 percent and was the top drag on the NSE index.