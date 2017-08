Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015.

REUTERS - Sensex slipped on Monday, dragged down by IT stocks, while the decline was capped by gains in Tata Steel Ltd on expectations of strong quarterly results.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.16 percent to 32,273.67, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.09 percent lower at 10,057.40.