FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
July 2, 2018 / 5:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Korea president Moon Jae-in to visit India from July 8 to 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit India from July 8 to 11, his presidential office said on Monday, and hold a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi where their discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the talks at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Having been invited by Modi, Moon will also meet with President Ram Nath Kovind on his first visit to the country, the statement said.

South Korea’s presidential Blue House added India is becoming a crucial partner for Seoul not only in terms of the economy, but regarding its plans for peace and prosperity on the Korean peninsula as well.

South Korea established formal ties with India in 1973.

After his visit to India, Moon will also visit Singapore from July 11 to 13, the Blue House said, and give a speech on his vision and policies for permanent peace on the Korean peninsula as well as cooperation with Asian countries in the region.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.