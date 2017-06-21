FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Slow monsoon progress delays India soybean sowing - trade body
June 21, 2017 / 7:56 AM / 2 months ago

Slow monsoon progress delays India soybean sowing - trade body

1 Min Read

A woman stands on a seaside promenade against the background of pre-monsoon clouds gathered over the Arabian Sea in Kochi, May 15, 2017.Sivaram V

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Soybean sowing in India is likely to get delayed due to the late arrival of monsoon showers in key growing states, trade body Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) said on Wednesday.

Central state of Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring Maharashtra are top two producers of soybeans in the country, but both the states have not got enough rainfall for the sowing, the trade body said in a statement.

Monsoon showers usually cover most parts of Madhya Pradesh by mid-June. However, monsoon has still not entered the state this year, according to state-run India Meteorological department.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

