NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will enhance its commitment to Sri Lanka in the wake of suicide attacks on churches and hotels that killed more than 250, India’s foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Thursday.

The comments come ahead of a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sri Lanka and the nearby Maldives this weekend, his first foreign trip since winning a second term in power last month.