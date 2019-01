People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on the New Year day, clawing back from losses in the first few hours, on buying trends witnessed in some financial stocks and market heavyweights.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.52 percent at 36,254.57, while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.44 percent higher at 10,910.10.

HDFC Bank Ltd and Housing Development Finance Corp were the top boosts to the indexes.