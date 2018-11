India's Law and Telecoms Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, pauses during a news conference in New Delhi June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has approved the sale of its entire 73.44 percent stake in Dredging Corporation of India to a consortium of four ports, government minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

Prasad also announced the government would lease out six airports across India in public-private partnership deals.