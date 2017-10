MUMBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A rush hour stampede at a railway station in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai killed at least 15 people and wounded more than 20, a hospital official said.

The cause of the stampede at the Elphinstone railway station amid a heavy downpour was being investigated, said a police official at the site of the accident.