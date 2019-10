FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s finance ministry on Tuesday proposed to impose anti-dumping duty on flat-rolled steel imports from China, Vietnam and South Korea, a government statement said.

The anti-dumping duty, varying from $28 to $200 per metric tonne, will be effective for six months, once it is notified.

Link: bit.ly/35uxi18