NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Tuesday said it had imposed an anti-dumping duty on the import of some flat steel products from China and the European Union for five years to curb the influx of cheaper imports and help local producers.

Chinese national flags are flying near a steel factory in Wu'an, Hebei province, China, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

The government said in a statement the anti-dumping duty, which is valid for 5 years, is effective from Jan. 11 2017. bit.ly/2hLhEXi