January 7, 2019 / 1:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

India monitoring impact of cheap steel imports from China on domestic industry

A worker observes an electric furnace inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2018. Picture taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is closely monitoring impact of cheap steel imports from China on domestic industry, the government said in a statement.

India issues quality control order for 53 products to prevent sub-standard steel imports from China and other nations, the statement quoted the junior trade minister as saying in parliament.

India has imposed anti-dumping duty on straight length bars, rods of alloy steel imported from China, the statement said.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter

