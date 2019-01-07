India monitoring impact of cheap steel imports from China on domestic industry

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is closely monitoring impact of cheap steel imports from China on domestic industry, the government said in a statement.
India issues quality control order for 53 products to prevent sub-standard steel imports from China and other nations, the statement quoted the junior trade minister as saying in parliament.
India has imposed anti-dumping duty on straight length bars, rods of alloy steel imported from China, the statement said.
Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Mark Potter