July 17, 2018 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

India prepared to impose 'safeguards' if steel imports rise: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is planning to impose “safeguards” on steel imports if the volumes coming into the country increase beyond a certain level, a government source said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A worker observes an electric furnace inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2018. Picture taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

India, which was a net exporter of steel until March 2018, saw a rise in imports since the beginning of fiscal year 2018/19, making it a net importer for the first two months of the fiscal year, according to government figures.

The source did not specify the measures that would make up the safeguards but said steps were under discussion.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

