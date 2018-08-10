FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

India to probe subsidised stainless steel imports from China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has launched an investigation into subsidised production and export of welded stainless steel pipes and tubes from China and Vietnam, an official notification said.

A worker stacks steel pipes in Ahmedabad November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies, which falls under the trade ministry, said there was “prima facie” evidence of subsidies that were hurting the domestic industry.

“The authority finds that there is prima facie evidence of existence of countervailable subsidies on production and export of the subject goods in People’s Republic of China and Vietnam, and such subsidized imports are causing material injury to the domestic industry through their volume and price effects,” the notification said.

For the full circular, please see: bit.ly/2KDQgqA

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

