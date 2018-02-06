FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Stocks, rupee weaken; bonds gain in line with global markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian rupee and stocks weakened on Tuesday, while bonds rose in line with global markets after U.S. markets suffered their biggest loss in over 6 years with investors also wary ahead of the outcome of the monetary policy review on Wednesday.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures sank, after Wall Street suffered its biggest decline since 2011 on Monday as investors’ faith in factors underpinning a bull run in markets began to crumble.

India’s benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 5 basis points at 7.55 percent at 0340 GMT, while the partially convertible rupee was at 64.39 per dollar versus its previous close of 64.07.

The broader NSE Nifty was down 3.5 percent in early trade.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
