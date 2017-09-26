Nifty, Sensex end lower for sixth straight session

A broker (L) watches a TV news channel as another monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower for their sixth straight session on Tuesday, as continued tensions on the Korean Peninsula kept investors cautious.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.08 percent to 31,599.76, while the broader NSE index fell 0.01 percent to 9,871.50. The NSE index posted its longest losing streak in nearly three months, while the BSE index posted its longest falling run in nine months.

Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever Ltd and mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp were among the stocks that contributed maximum losses to the indexes.

