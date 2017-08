Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 25, 2015.

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.

The broader NSE Nifty closed down 0.04 percent at 9,653.50, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.04 percent lower at 31,297.53.