(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, as Reliance Industries extended recent gains on the back of lower oil prices, while auto makers gained on hopes they would benefit from a unified goods and services tax.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.12 percent at 31,246.74. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.25 percent higher at 9,637.6.

Reliance Industries gained 4.5 percent so far this week.