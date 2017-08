Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 17, 2016.

REUTERS - Indian shares ended higher on Friday, reversing earlier losses, on bargain-hunting in banking stocks such as State Bank of India and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Nifty closed up 0.53 percent at 10,066.40 while the Sensex ended 0.27 percent higher at 32,325.41.

Both indexes posted gains for the fifth straight week with the Nifty gaining 0.52 percent and the Sensex rising 0.05 percent.