FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Sensex ends lower; financials drag
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
August 8, 2017 / 8:09 AM / 6 days ago

Sensex ends lower; financials drag

1 Min Read

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014.Danish Siddiqui/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares ended lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday on concerns over a broad government crackdown on suspected illegal offshore transfers and tax evasion after an unexpected regulatory order by the capital markets regulator.

Financial and consumer stocks were top contributors to the fall.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.80 percent at 32,014.19, its lowest close since July 20.

The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.78 percent lower at 9,978.55, its lowest close in two weeks.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.