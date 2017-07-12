Indian shares edge up on energy stocks; June inflation data awaited

* NSE index up 0.10 pct, BSE index 0.02 pct higher

* Could see correction of 150-200 points - analyst

* Liquor stocks gain on Supreme Court verdict

By Arnab Paul

July 12 (Reuters) - India's benchmark indexes edged higher on Wednesday as shares of energy companies advanced on the back of higher crude prices, though gains were capped as investors turned cautious ahead of consumer inflation data.

Oil prices rose more than 1.5 percent on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous day as the U.S. government cut its crude production outlook for next year and as fuel inventories plunged.

Investors, however, were also awaiting the consumer price inflation data, which is expected to cool to a record low of 1.70 percent in June, easing further from May's 2.18 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Markets are also keeping an eye on corporate earnings including from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on Thursday and Infosys Ltd on Friday.

Analysts think the Indian market is over-stretched and they warn about a potential correction after indexes hit record highs in each of the two previous sessions.

"If the NSE (index) doesn't cross 9,830 today, we could see a correction of around 150-250 points by this week," said AK Prabhakar, head of research with IDBI Capital.

"I think the sentiment is tepid for June-quarter results and the impact of GST (goods and services tax) will only be properly realised in the second half of the year."

The broader NSE index was up 0.10 percent at 9,795.5 as of 0616 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was 0.02 percent higher at 31,753.17.

Reliance Industries gained 2 percent while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd rose as much as 3.5 percent.

Among other gainers, liquor stocks rose after India's apex court clarified that the ban on sale of alcohol within 500 metres of any state or national highways will not cover roads within city limits.

Som Distilleries Ltd, Globus Spirit Ltd and Tilaknagar Industries Ltd gained between 2.7 percent and 13.8 percent.

Disappointing June-quarter results saw CCL Products India Ltd slip as much as 7 percent. The company posted a 33 percent drop in net profit for the quarter. (Reporting by Arnab Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)