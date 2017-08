A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015.

REUTERS - Indian shares fell on Thursday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, while soft U.S. economic data, a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve and worries of political turmoil in the world's largest economy hurt sentiment.

The BSE Sensex ended 0.26 percent down at 31,075.73

The broader NSE Nifty, which posted losses in two of the last three sessions, fell 0.42 percent to 9,578.05.