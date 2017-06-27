FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty ends at one-month low; banks weigh
June 27, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a month ago

Nifty ends at one-month low; banks weigh

1 Min Read

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015.Shailesh Andrade/Files

(Reuters) - The NSE Nifty fell for a fifth straight session and ended at its lowest in a month, as lenders retreated on a media report the Reserve Bank of India was demanding higher provisioning for loans submitted under the insolvency process.

The index closed down 0.66 percent at 9,511.40, its lowest close since May 25.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.58 percent lower at 30,958.25, closing below the 31,000 mark for the first time since May 25.

Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

