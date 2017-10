A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

REUTERS - The Nifty ended at a record closing high on Monday as financials and automakers gained.

The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.67 percent at 10,153.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.47 percent higher at 32,423.76, its highest in more than six weeks.

Bharti Infratel Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd surged 4 percent and 3.7 percent respectively.