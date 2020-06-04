Money News
June 4, 2020 / 4:10 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Nifty, Sensex edge higher on buoyant risk sentiment

1 Min Read

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, holding on to a more than 1,000-point rally in the past six sessions, with investors betting on a gradual economic recovery as lockdowns ease.

The NSE Nifty 50 bluechip index rose 0.44% to 10,108 as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.46% at 34,267.56.

The Nifty 50 has risen 5.6% so far this week, after a similar rally last week.

The sentiment was also aided by gains in Asian markets, which rose to a two-month high, on hopes of more government stimulus to help economies come out of the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

