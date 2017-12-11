FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nifty, Sensex rise; IT, banks lead
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
New York Blast
Suspect went from limo driver to accused subway bomber
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
#Money News
December 11, 2017 / 7:00 AM / a day ago

Nifty, Sensex rise; IT, banks lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for the third successive session on Monday, boosted by gains in IT and public sector bank stocks, as investors remained bullish on the outcome of a possible victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the western state of Gujarat.

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.62 percent at 33,455.79.

The broader NSE Nifty, which finished above 10,300 for the first time this month, ended 0.55 percent higher at 10,322.25.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
