Nifty, Sensex rise; IT, banks lead

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher for the third successive session on Monday, boosted by gains in IT and public sector bank stocks, as investors remained bullish on the outcome of a possible victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the western state of Gujarat.

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed up 0.62 percent at 33,455.79.

The broader NSE Nifty, which finished above 10,300 for the first time this month, ended 0.55 percent higher at 10,322.25.