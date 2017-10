Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

REUTERS - Indian shares ended largely unchanged on Wednesday as gains in market heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd were more than offset by profit-taking in stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd.

The Nifty closed down 0.06 percent at 10,141.15, while the benchmark Sensex ended 0.01 percent lower at 32,400.51.