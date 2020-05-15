Sensex, Nifty subdued as economic package fails to enthuse

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ticked lower on Friday, led by a slide in banking and automotive stocks, amid a lack of enthusiasm for the government’s measures to support an economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.12% to 9132.20 by 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.15% to 31,076.71.

Other Asian markets were also little changed on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the novel coronavirus, suggesting he could even cut ties with China.