12 days ago
India's broader NSE share index breaches 10,000 pts for first time
July 25, 2017 / 4:07 AM / 12 days ago

India's broader NSE share index breaches 10,000 pts for first time

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - India's NSE share index topped 10,000 points for the first time, as hopes for improving earnings, accelerating economic growth and more government reforms continued to support a strong rally this year.

The NSE rose 0.45 percent to a record high 10,011.30, then pared some of the gains and was up 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE index rose as much 0.33 percent to a record high of 32,350.71 points.

Reporting by Rafael Nam and Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Richard Borsuk

