Sensex and Nifty rise, wrap up worst week since end June

(Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Friday helped by gains in energy and automobile stocks as the rupee regained some lost ground, but the benchmark indexes logged their worst week since end June.

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The BSE Sensex rose 0.38 percent to 38,389.82, but finished the week 0.66 percent lower. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.45 percent to 11589.10, but posted a 0.78 percent loss on week.

Reliance Industries Ltd, up 1.4 percent, was the top boost to the index. The Nifty Auto index climbed 2.2 percent, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd, up 5.2 percent, topping the gains.